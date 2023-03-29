Ballroom-dancing crop and sheep farmer, Andrew from Narromine, is set to premier on Farmer Wants a Wife on Easter Monday - but will he find love?
Apparently, yes, as this season - the show's thirteenth - is being marketed as "the most romantic season ever," and the tagline reads: "Every farmer finds love ... But with who?"
Andrew, 41, is among five new farmers preparing to follow their hearts on the newest season of the show, which will be hosted by Samantha Armytage and Natalie Gruzlewski.
Farmer Andrew reportedly "dreams big, looks at the bigger picture and knows that the only way is forward".
He is not your average farmer. He takes ballroom lessons once a week, plays tennis and golf and is an avid reader. He is described as "easy-going, fun, loyal, hardworking, engaging and honest".
Andrew believes love comes when you least expect it, and he is looking for someone who knows what she wants, is open to self-growth and enjoys being in a relationship that "encourages the freedom to be you".
Farmer Andrew is looking for someone who is tranquil, respectful, whole-hearted and full of integrity.
"I believe trust, honesty and respect create the foundations of a strong and solid relationship. These foundations maintain the boundaries of a relationship that allow one another to truly be themselves," he said.
Would he like to have kids?
"Yes, I would like to have children but would wait one to three years after I meet someone before having them," Farmer Andrew said.
He works hard at improving himself and cares about others, the environment and the world around him.
He says he has experienced a lot and wants to make an impact on the world.
Andrew will be matched with eight women:
As well as Farmer Andrew from Narromine, this year's series will also feature Farmer Brad (32, Cootamundra, NSW) Farmer David (29, Pozieres, Queensland), Farmer Brenton (26, Darriam, Victoria), and Farmer Matt (23, Bookham, NSW).
Previous seasons of the show have resulted in nine marriages and 25 children. Will Andrew be next?
Farmer Wants a Wife will premier on Monday, April 10, on Channel 7 and 7plus.
