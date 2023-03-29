Daily Liberal
Narromine's Andrew set to premier on Channel 7's Farmer Wants a Wife on Easter Monday

By Newsroom
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 10:30am
Farmer Andrew from Narromine will reportedly find love in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife - but with who? Pictures supplied
Ballroom-dancing crop and sheep farmer, Andrew from Narromine, is set to premier on Farmer Wants a Wife on Easter Monday - but will he find love?

