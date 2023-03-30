Imagine going from Genuine's 'Pony' to George Michael's 'Careless Whisper', and then to 'A Whole New World' from Disney's Aladdin, all in the one night.
You can experience all this - and more - at the Dubbo Show, with high-energy covers act, Furnace and the Fundamentals, which will be headlining the Friday night's (May 19) entertainment.
Furnace and the Fundamentals have been described as "musical chameleons with a sense of humour" - "the concert headliners that were worth lining up for" and "the band that made your night".
They can be epic, energetic and even ridiculous, and Elliott Crane (aka Furnace) said the band "gives audiences what they want".
"We call ourselves a party band. Our whole intention is for people to ultimately have a great time," Mr Crane told the Daily Liberal.
"Fundamentally we want people singing and dancing, and we want them to be entertained visually in what we do with our dance moves and the slick production elements we bring."
Furnace and the Fundamentals have been playing the Mundi Mundi bash and regional circuit and gained a lot more of a following in the bush as a result.
"We got a really great reaction from that crowd which is why I'm excited for Dubbo," Mr Elliott said.
"A regional crows has a different vibe - they're usually very appreciative because we're a bit different to what they usually get, and it's fun in that way because it's a bit different.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how the Dubbo crowd reacts."
Mr Crane said the band would be playing "a lot of hits that people want to hear" including the likes of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and other crowd-pleasers.
They will be moving quickly from song to song, and changing it up so dark meets light, slow meets fast and everything in between.
"We like to tailor our shows so they can be as universal as possible. Our demographic changes, depending on who we get exposed to," Mr Crane said.
After playing Mundi Mundi, they gained an older fan base. But they also play younger crowds at festivals.
"We love anyone who wants to come have a good time with us. If they're there and they want to party, we love having them," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Furnace and the Fundamentals will be heading to the Big Red Bash later in the year and also to the UK, before coming back for some headline shows along the east coast for Halloween and Christmas.
In the meantime, the band is looking forward to coming to Dubbo for "some escapism", and hopefully a visit to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
The Dubbo Show will take place at the Dubbo Showground from Friday, May 19 until Sunday, May 21.
Award-winning country music artist Amber Lawrence will be headlining the Saturday night entertainment.
Find out more at www.dubboshow.org/annual-show
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.