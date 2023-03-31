Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Coonabarabran farmer Jed McEvoy becomes a Rural Achiever Award finalist

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jed McEvoy with some young kids showing sheep. Picture supplied
Jed McEvoy with some young kids showing sheep. Picture supplied

Coonabarabran farmer, agronomist and family man Jed McEvoy never thought he would be a finalist for a rural achievers award, but that's exactly where he ended up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.