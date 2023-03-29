Daily Liberal
Man charged with murder outside of Nyngan appears in Dubbo Local Court

By Court Reporter
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Clinton Wrigley appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday charged with alleged murder. Picture by Belinda Soole
The accused murderer of Miandetta man Joel Carter appeared in Dubbo Local Court about 12.25pm on Wednesday, March 29.

