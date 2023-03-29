Daily Liberal
Lim Wai Lun to be sentenced for cultivating thousands of cannabis plants on Dandry property

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
A 35-year-old man will be sentenced by Dubbo District Court for tending to thousands of cannabis plants for more than a month. Picture vis Unsplash.
A crop sitter who tended to 19,085 cannabis plants at a Dandry property is in custody awaiting his sentence in Dubbo District Court.

