Court

Dubbo bartender jailed for injuring, intimidating and choking partner

By Court Reporter
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 1:00pm
A Dubbo father has been sentenced to imprisonment for multiple domestic violence offences. Picture by Belinda Soole

A 27-year-old father will remain in jail until May this year after he pleaded guilty to multiple domestic violence charges against his former partner. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting another victim on a separate occasion.

