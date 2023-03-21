Wellington Wedgetails will look to build the hype into the upcoming rugby league season when they host a nines event on the weekend.
Wellington's Kennard Park will host the carnival which will have the town pumping in between days of the Boot carnival.
Wedgetails' Roy Bell believes everything is going well ahead of Saturday's event.
"We are going alright I suppose," he said.
"We've got the two sides, our first side with the names I've seen should go well.
"Aidan Ryan is the one of takes control of the footy side of things but it looks like a really strong team.
"The second side looks okay but I think our first side should be competitive."
A club which plays in the annual Koori Knockout, the Wedgetails are a proud organisation and have some tremendous talents featured for them in the past with both the men's and women's sides.
READ ALSO:
For now, Bell admitted teams from all over NSW will come to Wellington for the day, with some great skill on display.
"They are eight teams at the moment," he said.
"We are just waiting on Nyngan, we've had a few feelers put out.
"We've got a Brewarrina team, one from Western Sydney and another from up near Tamworth.
"There is one from Dubbo, Goodooga and the Cowboys plus our two.
"There are teams from all over the state."
With the beginning of the Peter McDonald Premiership season only weeks away, Bell said the Wedgetails planned the event to be a lead-in to the upcoming competitions.
"That's what we wanted to do and set it up as maybe a trial for teams before the season," he said.
"Even if just another few Indigenous sides wanted to have a run before the season starts."
Each team paid $500 to nominate for the carnival, with the overall winner set to take home all the prize money.
Off the field, Bell said there will be some other groups involved to help the community out.
"We are trying to set it up an educational corner," he said.
"We've got someone from JobLink plus coming, hopefully, we have someone from TAFE coming who can do some information sessions.
"We are still waiting on someone from the Aboriginal rehab so they can give information on how to enrol and what is expected of you.
"Just stuff like that so we can try to help the community in any way we can, especially on Boot weekend so we can shine a better light on Wellington as a whole."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.