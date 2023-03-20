Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Racing: Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar wins Country Championships Wild Card

By Ray Hickson
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talbragar wins his way through to the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick on April 1. Picture Bradley Photographers

Cody Morgan has been trying to win the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final for six years but in a year with no standouts he feels he might finally have the right horse in impressive Wild Card winner Talbragar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.