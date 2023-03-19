Daily Liberal
NSW Police start emergency operation following Menindee fish kill

By Kathryn Magann
Updated March 20 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:30am
NSW Police have established an emergency operations centre at Menindee to co-ordinate a multi-agency effort to clean up millions of dead fish.

