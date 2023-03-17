One lucky person will win a brand-new Mitsubishi XD ASX when the Rotary Club Dubbo South holds its annual Black-Tie Ball for the benefit of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Local Rotarian David Lomax happily posed with the Mitsubishi XD valued at $35,000, which was donated by Western Plains Mitsubishi for the raffle. There's an exclusive 1,000 tickets at $100 each available for those interested.
"Regardless of how many tickets we sell for the draw, this car will be drawn on the night at the ball and someone will drive away with it that night," Rotarian Fred Griffiths said.
"Our auctioneer on the night will also have 10 major items and 15 other items for silent auction so everybody be they small or big spenders take home something from the fundraiser."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Griffiths said the ball is the fourth since Rotary Dubbo South began raising funds for the RFDS, along with Destination Outback, which also holds the annual Tour D'Oroc raising funds for Dubbo's Macquarie Home Stay, has pooled at least $1 million for RFDS in the last 10 years.
The iconic RFDS, which began in the early 1900s, opened the training and visitor experience centre in 2019 in Dubbo and that allows medical staff to be trained on providing medical assistance for residents in the remotest parts of the country.
Known as the Dubbo base, the local RFDS is home to its Beechcraft King Air aircraft, telehealth medical units, and administration staff.
The RFDS visitor experience centre has a virtual flying simulator, a state-of-the-art virtual equipment popular with visitors discovering how RFDS missions are carried out.
They also learn how real-life stories of medical rescues as RFDS pilots and medical staff attend to their patients in remote areas.
Mr Griffiths said they are expecting 400 benevolent individuals to come over for the ball which features pre-dinner music by local musician Paul MacMillan and the John Field Band from Sydney, while the three-course meal is prepared by Soul Food Narromine.
For those who want to take a chance and win this car and help RFDS on its mission to save the lives of those living in far-flung parts of our country can click here to find out more.
The ball is on March 25 from 6pm at the Royal Flying Doctor Service Visitor Experience Centre on Judy Jakins Drive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.