Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Rotary Club Dubbo South to hold annual Black-Tie Ball for Royal Flying Doctor Service

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club Dubbo South member David Lomax showing the brand-new Mitsubishi model valued at $35,000 donated by Western Plains Mitsubishi to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Picture by Belinda Soole

One lucky person will win a brand-new Mitsubishi XD ASX when the Rotary Club Dubbo South holds its annual Black-Tie Ball for the benefit of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.