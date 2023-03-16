A troupe of dancers donned in green are bringing a touch of Irish spirit to Dubbo on Friday with a number of free performances across town for St Patrick's Day.
"We're definitely going a bit over-the-top this year with our shamrocks," said Karen Armstrong, principal of the Dubbo Celtic Dancers.
"I personally don't go that puffy and bright but we decided it was time for some fun. By the time the dancers get to the pub in the evening there'll be green everywhere."
From 10:00am to 12:00pm the Dubbo Celtic Dancers will be tapping their toes at the Rotunda on the corner of Church Street and Macquarie Street.
Then, they'll be putting on some private shows at the Kintyre Living retirement village and the South Lakes Early Learning centre before getting ready for their second free show at Old Bank Hotel, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.
Ms Armstrong said the dancers are excited to share some good old-fashioned craic for locals of all ages to enjoy, free of charge.
"The babies at the childcare centre last year were all lined up in their high chairs, shaking their little legs," she said.
"We wondered whether they even knew what we were doing but they did - as soon as the music started they started moving their legs along to it. It's pretty lively and jiggy."
Ms Armstrong said Dubbo Celtic Dancers only launched in 2020 and already has 36 members. She said lots of people are keen to get on board because it can help them connect with their roots, stay fit and meet new people.
"It calls on people's heritage and it's very traditional but also lively and fun. It's a really fun way to exercise and it's a really lovely community. We got kids who didn't fit into ballet for whatever reason, but because we're small we can do one on one training," she said.
"We're like a real close knit family."
The group caters for dancers of all ages - including a large number of mums whose children are also involved.
"They're probably the powerhouse. There's only one mum who hasn't danced as a child so they've all come with some skills, and they're just really good at it," she said.
"We even have four generations in one family - there's a four-year-old and then her mum and her grandma."
To find out more about how to join the Dubbo Celtic Dancers and see where they will be popping up today check out the troupe's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.