Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dubbo Celtic Dancers to tap their toes across city for St Patrick's Day

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 17 2023 - 8:26am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dancers at the rotunda on St Patrick's Day last year. Picture supplied

A troupe of dancers donned in green are bringing a touch of Irish spirit to Dubbo on Friday with a number of free performances across town for St Patrick's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.