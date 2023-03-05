Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newtown captain Mat Skinner belts five sixes in MoneyQuest Megahit final-defining innings

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 5 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newtown Tigers scored a convincing 62-run win in the 2022/23 MoneyQuest Megahit grand final. Picture supplied

When Newtown captain Mat Skinner made his way to the crease in Friday night's MoneyQuest Megahit grand final things were in the balance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.