Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Australia's first 'smart ute' takes itself for a test drive in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locals will be able to spot the smart ute travelling between the Dubbo CBD, Dubbo Regional Airport and Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture supplied

Australia's very first Smart Ute is taking itself for a test drive around the streets of Dubbo in the next phase of a project researchers hope will help shape the nation's transport future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.