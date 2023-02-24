Australia's very first Smart Ute is taking itself for a test drive around the streets of Dubbo in the next phase of a project researchers hope will help shape the nation's transport future.
From this week, locals and visitors will be able to spot a retrofitted Ford Ranger ute travelling in automated mode along sections of its pre-mapped journey between the Dubbo CBD, Dubbo Regional Airport and Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
The automated test drive is the next phase in an Australian-first project which hopes to understand how automated vehicles will operate as part of the integrated transport network, including the physical and digital infrastructure required to support their operation.
"It's great that Dubbo will host Australia's first Smart Ute trial of its kind in the heart of regional NSW, the hub of automated vehicle technology in regional Australia," Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders said.
"This trial sets our sights on how autonomous vehicles can safely, efficiently, and reliably help locals and visitors move about the region."
"It's fantastic Dubbo has been able to secure this as the next part of the trial - the council's name will come up as being an innovator in this area," said Dubbo Regional Council deputy mayor Richard Ivey, who took a ride in the autonomous vehicle as it made its way around a route in the Dubbo airport car park on Thursday.
"I sat in the passenger seat as it went round the track, it was a bit clunky but it's obviously a trial ... It's got a long way to go but things in that space tend to happen really quickly."
As the ute navigates along Whylandra Street, Victoria Street, Macquarie Street, Church Street and the Newell Highway, a trained operator will be in the driver's seat ready to take control of the vehicle if it encounters road conditions the technology has not yet learned to respond to.
Before hitting the road in Dubbo, in late 2021 the Smart Ute underwent physical testing at the Future Mobility Testing and Research Centre near Orange. This ensured the vehicle was safe before allowing it onto the road in the community.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the trial is "an exciting step forward" for automated vehicle technology. He said it would help the government determine how automated vehicles could be used to improve transport connectivity in regional areas.
"It is fantastic to see our Smart Ute technology reach this on-road milestone as the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government invests in inventive ways to keep our State moving forward," Mr Farraway said.
"The Dubbo Smart Ute Trial is part of our big-picture exploration of how automated vehicle technology can deliver more reliable and accessible transport options."
"Connected and automated vehicles have the potential to transform travel on our roads and be a significant contributor to the regional economy by enhancing the lives of our communities, creating new market opportunities for businesses, and increasing employment opportunities."
