The NSW Track Titles where held over the weekend with a number of medals and great performances going to the Dubbo Cycle Club's credit.
First up was the time trial with a respectable ride from Emily Hines in 10th and then a 4th for Tyler Puzicha, Ben Anderson came out and scored the first Gold for the club in a sensational ride and then another Gold and a Silver for brother Kurt and Dylan Eather with the younger brother Dylan being the victor this time.
Tim Hines coming in 10th for the highly competitive event.
Dubbo Riders Danny Barber and Kurt Eather were joined by Luke Trovis (St George) to record a sensational time 4.2 seconds faster than their rival team and claiming fast time.
In the Junior Women's Under 17's in Team Sprint event Emily Hines was successful in taking a silver medal. With her next event shortly after being the point score race, Emily managed to keep in the top ten with an eighth after a tough 50 Lap race with sprints every 10 Laps.
Next out onto the track was Isabelle Russell with a bronze in the pointscore, Dylan was brilliant in winning the silver medal for his pointscore event with Tim Hines using his great form in the race to secure fourth place.
While Kurt Eather suffered a mechanical issue during the race and lost too many laps to be in the running.
READ ALSO:
In the Individual Pursuit the Ben Anderson was very dominant in taking the gold catching the rider ahead, Emily Williams secured her silver medal while Kurt Eather stood on the podium in third place after just edging out his brother Dylan in a no love lost ride off with only 2 seconds gap after 16 laps.
Isabelle Russell and Dylan Eather both took 4th place in the specialised endurance event. In the Teams Pursuit Emily Hines took Silver again to go with her Teams Sprint Silver medal.
Isabelle participated in a team of mixed NSW and ACT riders who claimed the fastest time in the teams pursuit.
Danny Barber rode an incredible 200m qualifier 10.092 for the sprint event and was untouchable in the rounds to the final but pushed by John Trovis in the first round to ride 10.6 in the last 200 but the second round was a capitulation with Danny taking Gold.
Tyler Puzicha finished the state titles in fourth for the sprint event in the Elite women category.
The final events for the weekend where the Omnium which is a multi-race event and Emily Hines did very well to finish in 9th place.
Closer to home the Sprint event for the club championships was run last week and this week the scratch race is being run on Tuesday Night starting at 6:30pm.
We invite all members of the community especially families that have a little one that may need a break from the many screens and enjoy some great fun racing with the Green Machine at the fully catered Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.