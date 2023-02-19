Local horse, local trainer and a local win.
The magic of the Country Championships qualifiers has created a special moment at Mudgee after Mack Griffith trained Amicus Curiae stormed home to land a spot in the final at Randwick.
A $7.20 outsider, the Mudgee-based gelding stormed home from the outside to beat off a challenge by Andrew Ryan's Possibly So for victory.
With 200m left in the 1400m race, jockey Mitchell Bell went to work as the five-year-old broke from the pack.
Bell told Sky's Thoroughbred Central, there was always an expectation for a fast finish.
"We always thought there'd be really good speed," he said.
"It was the biggest field of the day which generally pumps speed in the race.
"After they (the field) went about 1300m they sorted themselves out easy ... I just knew I had to travel and travel good, not try and get under him too early and make him work, just travel with him and get the job done."
Amicus Curiae win makes him the third Griffith-trained horse to have qualified for the Country Championships with Binalong Road and Pera Pera previously seeing success in qualifications. Pera Pera went on to finish a runner-up while Binalong Road was scratched in the lead up.
Griffith said to Thoroughbred Central that the five-year-old matched the talents of his previous qualifiers.
"He's up there with them," he said.
"The other two horses are very good horses, they went on to win multiple races but he's there - physically and mentally ... he's ready to go."
Having previously attempted to qualify the gelding for the rich race, Griffith explained the potential was always there for something special.
"He's a horse that's always shown a stack of ability, he won his first two starts so he had the ability there but as he got into the harder grades he just couldn't do it on ability," he said.
"He had to learn his craft, we rushed him into the first two heats last year or the year before, we knew he had the ability but he just wasn't mentally there. This year he was there.".
Griffith added the winner's preparation was perfect in the lead up, having finished fourth at Gosford in mid-January and second at Bathurst on February 6.
"His last two preps he's won third up over 1400m - it's his 20th start today so anymore starts he couldn't go in it. It's (been) a long plan and a gem of a ride by Mitchell Bell," he said.
Having previously ridden a Country Championship winner, Bell believes Amicus Curiae will be right up there when racing goes ahead at Randwick on April 1.
"We'll have to see what the other meetings hold and what quality they can produce but it was definitely good enough," he said.
Orange-based Alison Smith also had her five-year-old gelding How's It Kev in the race, who looked to be on track for a strong finish on the straight before finishing seventh.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
