AFTER an impressive start to the season, Shane Rodney will be hoping his Western Rams under 18s boys can continue their form into Sunday's match against Monaro Colts.
The under 18s opened their Laurie Daley Cup season with a 32-14 win over Macarthur Wests Tigers at Lithgow on Sunday, February 5, before backing that up with a crushing 54-12 win over Riverina Bulls the previous Sunday.
Seven players touched down for a try in that latest game, with winger Harry Wald scored 22 points in the massive 42-point win.
Rams coach Shane Rodney is hoping his team can continue its fine form against Monaro in Canberra.
"I was very happy with the boys performance against Riverina," he said.
"They're starting to come together quite well. To their credit, I still think they're buying into the things we're trying to do on the field and it's a tough challenge with kids coming from so far and wide, to play each week.
"They're really committed for the short season we have. We've just got to keep it moving and we've got a little bit of momentum but it's a week-to-week proposition.
"Every team is going to be tough. Monaro are coming off a good win against Illawarra, so I'm assuming and anticipating it's going to be a tough game.
"We'll prepare well and make sure we're ready to go."
While Rodney isn't too familiar with the Colts line-up, he's watched some of Monaro's 40-12 win over Illawarra South Coast Dragons last Saturday.
Going of Monaro's strong 24-point win at Shellharbour last round, he's expecting a tough match.
"I've had a bit of a look at some of their games," he said.
"In their second game, Monaro had a really good win. They're a very physical team, so that's one area where we've got to match them.
"I think if we can do that, we'll get some joy in the backend of the game. If we don't match it, it might be a long afternoon."
No player in the under 18s team has stood out for Rodney, with the Penrith Panthers and Manly Sea Eagles premiership winner saying the entire squad has impressed him.
"Everyone is so spread out, some travelling three to four hours for a training session," he said.
"Logistically, it's a bit of a challenge but all the guys that have come in are working really hard and they want to be there.
"Across the board, every player has improved game to game. That's what we want. It doesn't have to be lots of improvement, but to keep improving by little bits and if they do that, they'll get results."
The under 18s match against Monaro is expected to kick-off at the NSWRL Headquarters in Bruce, Canberra.
The players will have to battle hot temperatures, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a high of 31 for the nation's capital on Sunday.
The under 16s are expected to get their round three Andrew Johns Cup match underway earlier in the morning at 10am.
