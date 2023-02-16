The Nightwatchmen: Which powerhouse side will miss out on the lower grade finals?

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2022/23 season.
Only just rounds remain in the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup competitions before the finals begin, and teams are still uncertain how their season will unfold.
The RSL Pinnington Cup ladder could be finalised this week with some big wins to the top sides while the Kelly Cup looks likely to come down to the final round.
Let's have a look at how both competitions stand ahead of the second last round of the season.
Realistically, just five teams remain in the hunt for the top four spots on the ladder heading into the last pair of matches.
Newtown Demons (54 points) currently lead the competition but are trailed by Macquarie (51 points), Newtown Ducks (51 points), Souths (50 points) and RSL Colts White (49 points).
The Demons aren't exactly locked into the top spot with a pair of tough matches to close on the regular season.
The current ladder leaders will take on South Dubbo on Saturday before a match against Macquarie on March 4 to round out the season.
Macquarie have a winnable game on Saturday against RSL Colts Red before taking on the Demons while the Ducks face Narromine and Rugby respectively.
Wins for Souths against the Demons and United would secure them a top-four spot while Wes Giddings' RSL Colts White side should win their last two matches.
Giddings' group will take on CYMS and Narromine to round out the season, making the final round very important.
I feel the Demons, Macquarie and Ducks are all locked into the top three already, barring something shocking happening.
Should that happen it would leave Souths and RSL Colts White left battling for the final spot, two wins for the latter would be enough for them to sneak into the finals.
A four-team finals series with the Demons, Macquarie, Ducks and RSL Colts White would certainly be entertaining but heartbreaking for a South Dubbo side which has been consistent all season long.
The third grade competition is a little bit more predictable than the one above with six teams still in the hunt for a finals spot.
Like second grade, the top four sides will advance to the finals in a three-week series.
CYMS White and Macquarie White are locked into the finals already and will finish in the top two, the last two rounds will just decide in what order they finish.
CYMS Green and Macquarie Blue could make things a two-club finals series if they continue while Newtown Tigers and Kings are just four points behind.
The Kings will meet CYMS Green this weekend as the former tries to snag a top four spot while the Tigers will face South Dubbo.
Macquarie Blue have RSL Colts on Saturday, a team capable of beating anyone on their day but a side which has lacked consistent performances so far this season.
Judging from how things have fared over the 16 rounds to this point, CYMS White, Macquarie White, CYMS Green and Macquarie Blue all deserve to the part of the finals series given how consistent they have been while Newtown could be hard-done by.
The Tigers were in the top two on the ladder for the first half of the season but several losses after Christmas dropped them down outside the top four and possibly out of the finals.
The Kings have had some of the best individual performances of the season after Harwinder Singh seemingly scored centuries for fun at one point this year.
When the finals begin, we will be giving our RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cup Team of the Seasons for the year, with several spots still up for grabs over the last fortnight.
Next weekend second and third grade sides will be able to cheer on their respective RSL Whitney Cup sides due to having a bye.
This comes as a result of Dubbo hosting the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference at Lady Cutler Ovals.
11- Ben Knaggs (CYMS)
10- Marty Jeffrey (RSL)
9- Chris Morton (RSL), Steve Skinner (Newtown), Harry Bayliss (CYMS)
8- Mitch Bower (RSL),
7- Greg Buckley (RSL), Mat Skinner (Newtown),
6- Dan French (Newtown), Tim Hamilton (Newtown), Thomas Nelson (CYMS),
5- Ben Wheeler (Rugby), Tom Barber (CYMS), Lachlan Strachan (Macquarie), Ali Raza (Newtown), Ted Murray (Souths)
4- Raj Parmar (Newtown), Ricky Medway (Macquarie), Lyle Robertson (Macquarie), Brad Cox (RSL),
3- Jacob Hill (Rugby), Matt Purse (CYMS), Hugh Ridley (Souths), Harry Roscarel (Souths), Tim Howarth (RSL), Nate Ambler (Rugby),
2- Jai Reeves (Rugby), Hugh Sienkiewicz (Souths), Ben Strachan (Macquarie), Paddy Nelson (CYMS), Blake Smith (Macquarie)
1- Fletcher Hyde (CYMS), Grant Malouf (RSL), Ryan Boland (Souths), Ram Haridharan (Souths), George Smith (Newtown), Aidan Bennewith (Rugby), Lachie Rummans (Souths), Myles Smith (Macquarie)
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.