Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Narromine Aviation Museum secures funding for World War II memorial wall

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders with Narromine Aviation Museum Chairman Peter Kierath OAM in the Narromine Aviation Museum. Picture supplied

Narromine's air force history will soon be on full display with the Narromine Aviation Museum securing a $136,941 grant for a major update to build a World War II memorial wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.