Still six months out from the event, organisers of the biggest outback music festival in NSW say they may be only "days away" from closing ticket sales.
Set to be held just outside of Broken Hill in August, the second Mundi Mundi Bash promises to be "three days of family friendly music, camping and fun".
And organisers say 95 percent of tickets have already sold out.
"We're stoked to be so close to selling out the 2023 Mundi Mundi Bash - and with tickets flying out the door we're only weeks, if not days, away from closing up shop on ticket sales," said festival owner and producer Greg Donovan.
"It's a fantastic result for our second year."
The Mundi Mundi Bash was launched last year by the Outback Music Festival Group - the brains behind the iconic Birdsville Big Red Bash event which is now in its 10th year.
"I was successful in a traditional sense in my career in insurance. I'd worked my way up to a senior level and had a nice safe job that paid well and afforded us a nice house and good family life. But it didn't inspire or excite me," Mr Donovan said.
"I think that subconsciously via the charity running events I'd been undertaking, that ultimately lead to the formation of the first Big Red Bash event, I was looking for an out even if I didn't recognise it at the time.
"I am grateful that I have been able to turn what started as something of a side hustle into a full time gig."
This year's jam-packed lineup of artists for the Mundi Mundi Bash includes ICEHOUSE, the Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon and Thirsty Merc.
These artists will take to the stage in front of an expected crowd of over 10,000 people at Belmont Station, located in the Mundi Mundi plains outside of Silverton.
"For a plot of land in the middle of nowhere it's been home to some iconic moments in Australian music and film already. And our event is adding to the rich tapestry that makes up the history of Belmont Station," Mr Donovan said.
As well as the music, Mundi Mundi Bash attendees will be treated to a program of unique outback entertainment and activities.
From world record attempts for the 'Nutbush' dance and 'Mad Max dress up', through to comedy and outdoor film screenings, scenic helicopter flights, camel rides, charity fun run the Mundi Undie Run, dog dress up competitions and much more.
The 2023 Mundi Mundi Bash will run from August 17 to 19 - there are dog-friendly camping and concert areas on the site and children aged 11-and-under can attend for free.
For tickets and pricing visit the Mundi Mundi Bash's website.
