A VENOMOUS prop who leads by example - it's those qualities that have earned Panorama Platypi gun Marita Shoulders a Western call up.
It's also why Western Rams women's coach Andrew Pull can't wait to see his new 'mean machine' unleashed in this Saturday's trial against Riverina.
"I'm really excited for Marita because Marita brings venom," Pull said.
"While a lot of our players are tough and have got good ball skills, Marita on the field can be mean, so to speak. So I'm really looking forward to her leading the way."
Shoulders, who won a premiership with the Panorama Platypi opens and played for the Australian Police women's rugby league side last year, has been called into the squad which will contest this year's Country Championships.
Though she was not named in Western's initial squad, Pull said she is more than deserving of a spot as he makes adjustments due to injuries, unavailabilities and withdrawals.
"She deserves to be in and it's no surprise that she's in now," Pull said.
"That was a really nice conversation, ringing her up and inviting her into the team. Marita, she's got a positive attitude and will be a bit of a leader for the young players.
"I don't know if we all realise how lucky we are to have so many good players in this representative team.
"From the time we first started looking and selecting the squad, there's probably 13 who would have possibly played Rams but they aren't available because they went for higher honours.
"But everyone who has come in now deserves to be there."
As well as Shoulders being added to the Rams squad, so too has Condobolin's Nickolle Kirby. She joins her sister Nickita in the Western ranks after both had strong seasons in the centres for Woodbridge Cup.
"Even though they're 10 years apart, they've both got so much flair in attack," Pull said.
"Nickita, the older one, plays on the right and she'll be looking to hook up with Nicole Schneider, who's the right side back rower. She's a gap runner and will have the whippet [Jes Pearson] outside her too. So it will be good to see what they create.
"Then the younger sister Nickolle on the left-hand side, she's got the ability to step, palm, weave and she's got so much power off the mark, she's just as strong as an ox.
"So I'm looking forward to giving them both a chance."
That pair are handy inclusions and will help to cover the withdrawal of star lock Kiara Sullivan, who is now playing in the NSW Women's Premiership for the Central Coast Roosters.
Though Pull would naturally love to have her in the green and white, he's delighted that Sullivan joins the long list of Western talents who are now playing at a higher club level.
"I think she's always been a really good player, but this year she just looked bigger and stronger," he said.
"Maybe being coached by her Dad at club level helped because she took a real leadership role with Vipers this year. They weren't strong across the park but they got to the semis off the back of a couple of really good players and she was one of them.
"Obviously when we played the Bulldogs she was over the line and got pushed back, she took them on all day, made line breaks, she's just tough."
While with Pull and his squad are still awaiting confirmation for the date when their Country Championships campaign will commence, this Sunday's trial is an important part of their preparation.
After strong displays in the earlier trial against Canterbury, five-eighth Tori Canham and prop Emma Bayley are unavailable to play Riverina.
It means Lily Holmes gets the number six jumper and Kayla Hasson starts at prop, but Pull has also made other adjustments.
"There's also a bit of a change up with Teagan [Miller] going into the back row. She's just one of those players who runs with so much purpose and intent," Pull said.
"Riverina have actually been training longer than us, they started before Christmas, so they've got in a couple of extra sessions.
"I don't know if they've had the havoc we've had either with a lot of our players getting picked to go to Sydney and having to bring new players in to replace them.
"We've just got to turn up and get used to our new combinations. This weekend is not about a result, it's about effort again."
The trial against Riverina will be played on Sunday at Young's Alfred Oval, with the Western men to trial at the same venue, while both the under 18 and under 16 Rams play their second round Country Championships fixtures.
