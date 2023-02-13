Narromine Shire Council secures $1 million to upgrade Farrendale Road

Motorists using Farrendale Road can look forward to safer and more efficient journeys with Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders announcing the latest funding from the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program.
Mr Saunders said Narromine Shire Council has secured over $1 million to continue its upgrade of Farrendale Road.
"Narromine boasts a robust agricultural sector, and these farmers, families and freight operators all rely heavily on the local road network which, as we all know, has taken a serious hit from all the wet weather," Mr Saunders said.
"We know how crucial it is for rural people to have safe and efficient road access, whether they're moving agricultural machinery and products, or travelling for the purposes of work, education, medical appointments or to see family and friends.
"This government is committed to fixing the roads local people use every day, and this investment is another example of that."
Narromine Shire Council Acting Mayor Dawn Collins welcomed the funding.
READ MORE:
"Improved road infrastructure underpins the potential growth for all areas of agriculture and agribusiness," Councillor Collins said.
"Improving the transport connectivity capacity, efficiency and safety throughout the Narromine region will assist to realise the full potential of the existing and emerging agriculture and agribusiness sectors."
The announcement builds on the more than $3 million delivered to Narromine Shire Council to re-sheet five of the region's key gravel roads, including Farrendale Road.
The latest funding will assist the council to bitumen seal a further 5-kilometre section of this road, providing all weather access, improved connectivity, and safety.
The project will also result in a reduction in the council's maintenance costs, allowing resources to be allocated to other priority areas of the local road network.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.