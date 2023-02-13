Daily Liberal
Narromine Shire Council secures $1 million to upgrade Farrendale Road

By Newsroom
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Narromine motorists using Farrendale Road can look forward to safer and more efficient journeys. Picture Belinda Soole

Motorists using Farrendale Road can look forward to safer and more efficient journeys with Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders announcing the latest funding from the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program.

