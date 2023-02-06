Pinnington Cup TOTW: Taylor's ton helps Colts Red avoid an outright loss

Just wickets out from finals beginning the RSL Pinnington Cup season is just starting to heat up.
Newtown Demons are now outright first after their win on Saturday while three other teams are in equal second.
Let's have a look at the top performers from Saturday.
Kale Bock (Narromine)
His side may have lost to South Dubbo but Bock's innings cannot go unrecognised.
The opener hit 75 off 126 balls on Saturday as Narromine looked to chase down 225 for victory.
Narromine looked to be in the box seat during the chase before losing regular wickets after being 1/79 at one point.
But South Dubbo's bowlers fired, eventually taking all 10 Narromine wickets for 194 runs.
Matt Keenan (RSL Colts Red)
Wickets fell all around Keenan on Sunday but the opener kept playing his natural game against Newtown United.
Keenan's innings of 53 came from just 51 balls as the experienced opener did his best to try and help his side avoid an outright loss.
Eventually being dismissed after a run out, Keenan is still one of the top run scorers this season, only trailing Ian Marchant and teammate Josh Smith.
Angus Lennon (Newtown Demons)
The Demons' run chase may not started perfectly but Lennon dug in to help lay the platform for an eventual victory.
Batting number three, Lennon came in on just the fourth ball of the innings after Clay Neale was dismissed early against Rugby.
From there, Lennon went about his work, making 45 before he fell LBW off Andrew Ridge.
While he might be a bit dirty on himself that he couldn't go on to ice the match, Lennon's contribution with the bat is a big reason as to why the Demons won on Saturday.
Ben Bunt (Newtown Demons)
A man who could probably feature on this list most weeks, Bunt led his side from the front on Saturday as the Demons secured a comfortable victory.
Taking on Rugby, Bunt hit 64 in an aggressive innings which feature nine fours before he was dismissed by Ridge also, like the man above.
The Demons now sit in outright first on the ladder after the weekend's win, sitting three points clear of Macquarie, Newtown Ducks and South Dubbo.
Ben Taylor (RSL Colts Red)
With his side in massive trouble at 4/3, Taylor produced probably the performance of the round against Newtown United.
Taylor hit the weekend's only century as RSL Colts Red narrowly avoided an outright defeat at Lady Cutler 2, ending the day 112 not out in a knock which included 15 fours and two sixes.
Partnering with Keenan, the pair added 124 runs for the fifth wicket and made sure their side batted the remaining overs.
Akshay Wadhwa (Newtown United)
He narrowly missed on a spot in the Team of the Week just seven days ago but the Newtown United all-rounder produced another fine performance on Saturday.
Wadhwa led the way with the bat for United in their innings, hitting 64 not out as the side easily cruised past RSL Colts Red's total of 130.
Coming to the crease with his 6/127, Wadhwa hit nine fours during his innings before United declared after making an imposing 8/244 before picking up two early wickets with the ball.
James Nelson (Newtown Ducks)
Nelson's team may have lost on Saturday but his performance showed a lot of grit and determination.
The Ducks quick was required to hang in with the bat on Saturday after his side were 8/46, chasing 107 for victory at Pavans Oval.
Nelson finished 26 not out from 99 balls but unfortunately it wasn't enough as the Ducks fell a single run short of a win against RSL Colts White.
Justin Knudsen (South Dubbo)
Knudsen and the man below him on this list, tore Narromine apart after the defending premiers made a strong start with the bat on Saturday.
Defending 224, Knudsen's off spinners claimed 3/34 from 18 overs, doing his job to tie down the batters and make them take more risks against other bowlers.
A seasoned campaigner, Knudsen's ability to bowl long spells will be crucial for his side over the next few weeks leading into the finals.
Dale O'Donnell (South Dubbo)
Another South Dubbo veteran who stood up on Saturday, O'Donnell never stopped trying to take wickets against Narromine.
The seamer's haul of 4/27 off 12 overs, a big reason as to why Souths came away with an impressive victory.
He has fired with the bat at times this season but there is no denying O'Donnell's skill with the ball makes him one of the best bowlers in the competition.
The win for Souths keeps them in the top four, equal on points with Macquarie and Newtown Ducks.
Kyan Green (Macquarie)
CYMS may have been defensive on Saturday but Green never stopped trying to dismiss the batters on Saturday.
Resuming their match, Macquarie needed to take nine quick wickets for a chance at an outright win after already claiming first innings points but CYMS had other ideas.
The Cougars dug in with the bat, leaving only a handful of overs left to bat but Green got through a mountain of work during the day.
The youngster took 3/24 from 17 overs as he did everything he could to try and get his side an outright win.
Andrew Ridge (Rugby)
He featured in this time last week due to a half-century with the bat but Ridge's efforts with the ball were impressive on Saturday.
The leg-spinner took three wickets for Rugby as they attempted to cause an upset victory over one of the competition heavyweight sides in the Demons.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
