The western region's business community has welcomed the Perrottet government's firm commitment announced last week to cut red tape, increase procurement to $10 billion and reduce costs on small businesses if re-elected in March.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made the pledges at the launch of a Business NSW 'We Mean Business' statewide campaign in Parramatta on Thursday, February 2.
Mr Perrottet's election pledges included the creation of a commissioner on red tape, increasing government procurement to $10 billion and $1,000 grant for every small and micro business owner to engage an advisor to keep their business viable.
A re-elected Coalition government would also create another one million small businesses across NSW by 2030.
Business NSW supports more than 50,000 businesses across the state, with more than 6,000 operating in the Dubbo-Orana and far west NSW.
Business NSW western region director Vicki Seccombe told the Daily Liberal Mr Perrottet's election pledges were "very much appreciated" because "we need the next government delivering policies that support our regional business environment".
Whoever wins the election will also "need to provide certainty, stability, and measures to lower the cost of doing business", Ms Seccombe said.
The state's peak business body is holding the 'We Mean Business' campaign across regions shortly to hammer down their messages to political parties vying for the March 25 election.
Business NSW has launched its campaign following findings in a survey of 900 businesses released earlier this month revealing the prevailing high cost of doing business will push at least 30 per cent, or one in four small businesses, to shut down.
"The high prices on energy, insurances to keep operating and supply chain factors and to some extent wage increases are putting a lot of pressures on those on low-profit margins," Ms Seccombe said.
"These businesses with less than 20 staff have been on tight budgets since the drought, flood, and pandemic so they are vulnerable and don't have enough leeway against inflationary costs ... they're having it tough.
"They're feeling the pinch just like households so they are making decisions on what key operational costs they need to spend on."
Based on the Business NSW survey results with 26 per cent of small and medium businesses severely impacted by the rising costs of operating, Ms Seccombe said they are concerned about the prospect of seeing regional businesses closing down.
"Western NSW businesses face no shortage of challenges in with inflation and interest rate hikes, spiraling energy cost and a massive recovery from flood and wet weather events. I do not doubt that we will see businesses close," Ms Seccombe said.
Business NSW executive director David Harding said in a media statement the pledges from the government and opposition Labor are "thoroughly welcomed" for "they show that they are listening" to the stumbling blocks faced by the wider business community.
"Businesses have been left on the brink because of factors including inflation at record levels, soaring interest rates, energy prices, insurance costs, changes to the industrial relations landscape and significant tax burdens.
"The challenges for businesses are very real and many of these challenges are beyond the government's control. But there is a lot that our state politicians can do."
Labor shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey addressed the peak body a day ahead of the premier and committed to conducting an audit of the state's manufacturing capability, a study of the proposed creation of a $1.3 billion venture capital fund, and tighter control of ballooning workers' compensation claims.
The peak body has listed nine priority concerns they need the NSW government to address to avert a crisis in the cost of doing business across the state:
