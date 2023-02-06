Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Business NSW western region welcomes election pledge from Premier Dominic Perrottet

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
February 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business NSW western region director Vicki Seccombe (right) with Laura Shooter of SJ Shooter Real Estate and Dubbo Chamber of Business and Industry president Errin Williamson at the launch of the 2022 Rhino Awards at Dubbo RSL. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

The western region's business community has welcomed the Perrottet government's firm commitment announced last week to cut red tape, increase procurement to $10 billion and reduce costs on small businesses if re-elected in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.