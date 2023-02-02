Daily Liberal
Valentino Rossi looking forward to racing at 'incredible' Mount Panorama track

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated February 3 2023 - 8:55am, first published 6:00am
ITALIAN super star Valentino Rossi has described Bathurst as 'fantastic', ahead of his Mount Panorama debut this weekend.

