ITALIAN super star Valentino Rossi has described Bathurst as 'fantastic', ahead of his Mount Panorama debut this weekend.
The nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing world champion made an appearance at the Bathurst 12 Hour's Town and Track fan event on Thursday morning, where he said he's looking forward to racing at Australia's most famous motor racing circuit.
"I spent a lot of my life in Australia, at Philip Island. The fans are really strong for motor sport, which is always a great feeling," he said.
"Now it's my first time in Bathurst but the place looks fantastic. I've driven it with the sim and it's an incredible track but the drivers say it's very beautiful too.
"But we'll wait for Friday when we try with the car."
Rossi is expecting strong support for himself at Sunday's main race.
"The fans are always great," he said.
"They're always crazy for MotoGP, in Philip Island. Fortunately I did really well there and won some championships there, so I've got good support."
Broc Feeney, who's competing in his first Bathurst 12 Hour since 2020, said it's a "pretty cool" opportunity to race against Rossi.
"I think the people that he brings out is the biggest thing," Feeney, who finished fifth at last year's Bathurst 1000, said.
"It's going to be a pretty massive event. I reckon a lot of VR46 fans will be out here this weekend but to us he's just another racer.
"That's how I think he'll want to be treated, just another guy driving around."
While Feeney is excited to be back at Bathurst once again, he said he was pleased to see such a big turnout at the Track to Town fan event.
"It's awesome to see so many people," he said.
"There's a lot of drawcards this weekend, with Rossi and all the European teams.
"It's going to be a massive weekend and I think that's good because I think the event needed this massive refurb and a good kick start again."
