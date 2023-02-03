Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Here's a personal invitation from Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson to recent tree changers to this city

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson announce the newest Australian citizens on Australia Day, January 26, 2023 at Victoria Park. Picture by Belinda Soole

Every newcomer to this city is urged by mayor Mathew Dickerson to take a breather out of their busy day and come along to the New Year, New Residents Night on Wednesday, February 15 at the Old Dubbo Gaol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.