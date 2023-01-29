A teenage boy missing from the Central West has been found safe and well.
The 16-year-old was last seen at a home on Belgravia Road, Molong, at about 6.30pm on Sunday evening.
Following inquiries, including a public appeal for information and geo-target text message alert, the teen was located about 9.30am on Monday morning in Cudal.
An urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager in the Central West has been launched by police.
Central West officers are urging the public for assistance following no sign of 16-year-old Harrison Wood for the past 12-hours.
Police were notified after the boy failed to return home on Sunday night - last seen by family members at around 6:30pm at a Belgravia Road property in Molong on January 29.
Believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bike, officials describe Harrison Wood as being of large-build and 155 to 160 centimetres in height, with short brown hair and of Caucasian appearance.
The teenager was last seen wearing black shorts and black shoes in a green-hooded jumper with a "Bike Camp" logo on the front, along with a green-knotted band around his wrist.
Family and police are holding concerns for Harrison's welfare not only due to his young age, but that he also lives with a condition requiring medical treatment.
Those in the region have been sent a text message via the geo-targeting alert system and urged to contact Triple Zero (000) with any information on the teenager's whereabouts.
People with any further details are also urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More information to come as this search develops.
