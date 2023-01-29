Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Missing teenager from Central West found safe and well at Cudal

By Newsroom
Updated January 30 2023 - 10:46am, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
16-year-old Harrison Crisp was last seen at a property in Molong, 33 kilometres north-west of Orange. Picture supplied by NSW Police Force.

MONDAY, 10am

A teenage boy missing from the Central West has been found safe and well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.