Dubbo firefighter Peter Ryan awarded Australian Fire Service medal

By Allison Hore
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
Retired firefighter and Dubbo District Concert Band member Peter Ryan has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal for his work at the Dubbo Fire Station. Picture by Belinda Soole

Firefighter Peter Ryan, who worked at the Dubbo Fire Station for over five decades before retiring last year, has been named as one of the recipients of the Australian Fire Service Medal.

