NUMBERS are looking strong for this Thursday's second round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series.
A number of Dubbo Hippos triathletes will make the annual trek to Bathurst for the Australia Day event in the hope of toppling the host club and other powerhouses Orange and Mudgee.
Entries could get near the triple figure mark for the annual event, which has once again drawn plenty of interest from triathletes across the region.
Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club president Gavin Borg said it's great to see the race continue to draw strong numbers.
"I'd say we're at around 80 entries at the moment so it's looking like it will be a big day with a great turnout," he said.
"Hopefully we can get even more. I know some people might get turned off by the Inter Club round, but I believe it's one of the better ones for newcomers to try because there's such a big range of talent.
"We'd love to see everyone come down and give it a go."
As always, those who want to claim Australian Day long course glory will have to do so by completing the club's 'grand prix' event - a run, swim and bike followed by a second swim and run.
Borg said that's always an interesting twist for those who only normally take on the traditional swim-bike-run configuration.
"It's a bit more challenging than you're usual race," he said.
"Having to jump in for a swim after you've just biked and you're trying to catch your breath can be fun."
This will be the second round of the series, following on from the opening event at Mudgee prior to Christmas.
It presents Bathurst with their best opportunity to rack up as many points as possible for the series.
"Everyone who turns up gets points for the club," Borg said.
"We're currently third at the moment, with Orange and Mudgee ahead of us, so it'd be good to get some more Bathurst people in.
"I was talking to Nick North the other day and he thinks it's a race that doesn't suit him as much, as it's more of a runner's one, so he's really looking forward to the challenge."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
