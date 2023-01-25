Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst ready to host big field of competitors in second Central West Inter Club round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Martinez is one of a number of Bathurst athletes the Dubbo club will have to watch during this year's Australia Day race. Picture by Anya Whitelaw.

NUMBERS are looking strong for this Thursday's second round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.