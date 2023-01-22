Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders on why he deserves to be re-elected for a second term

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dugald Saunders is urging voters to stick with the major parties ahead of this year's state election. Picture by Jude Keogh

With less than eight weeks to go before the March 25 state election, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders believes he and the Coalition deserve another term because they have "done a good job" for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.