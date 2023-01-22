With less than eight weeks to go before the March 25 state election, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders believes he and the Coalition deserve another term because they have "done a good job" for the region.
Mr Saunders was elected in a tight race in 2019 against independent Mathew Dickerson. He won the election by an estimated 1550 votes, succeeding former Nationals leader Troy Grant.
He has been a cabinet member since 2021 serving in Dominic Perrottet's government as minister for agriculture and minister for western NSW.
On his plans for the 2023 election, Mr Saunders said, "once again I will be putting forward my case why I am the best person to represent Dubbo".
"I think I've done a good job in the past four years and I want to get everything we deserve in this region," he told the Daily Liberal after he announced $1 million in funding to upgrade the Barden Park athletics track on Friday.
"It doesn't impact on what I do having other candidates putting their hand up ... it's healthy in a democracy.
"But from the electorate's perspective, there are a lot of things to do. That's why we are announcing Barden Park athletics track getting over a million in funding, and next week more are coming.
Last week the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party announced Kate Richardson as their candidate for the seat of Dubbo.
At the time, she was the only other candidate registered with the NSW Electoral Commission to take on Mr Saunders.
The incumbent Nationals MP expects more to come forward before the deadline of March 8.
"I don't want people to take for granted their right to vote and I want them to think about it and choose the right person that can best represent them," Mr Saunders said.
"When people vote these days, they think about what they're doing, that's why democracy is such a good thing."
Mr Saunders did, however, urge voters to stick with the major parties rather than the minor parties and independents, who he said would be ineffective in delivering programs, particularly relating the critical needs of regional areas.
"When you're part of the Coalition government, you are able to achieve what would be very difficult otherwise. The Nationals is about regional NSW and representing our region in the best possible way," Mr Saunders said.
"That's an important role for me and having an influence as the minister for agriculture and minister for western NSW which means I am at the table as decisions are being made."
Less than an hour before announcing the funding for Barden Park on Friday, Mr Saunders was launching the trial of a $250 travel card for apprentices and students in the Dubbo region to help soaring transport costs as they work and study.
"To me, this election is not just a campaign, I'll keep doing what I do, and what I do is listen to people, to try and make a difference every single day in somebody's life.
"That's what I am here to do, keep talking to people about what they expect for the future and we'll deliver that as a government."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
