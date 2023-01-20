Women around the Dubbo region are gearing up for a big 2023 and that includes LeaderLife chief executive officer, Joh Leader.
With a focus on working to create a village of care for all kids and young people in Dubbo, Ms Leader has big plans.
"I was once told that the best indication of how a community was going is to look at the kids," she said.
"Call it a village. Call it a clan. Call it a tribe. Call it mob, or a gang, or a family. Whatever you call it. Everyone needs one."
Ms Leader said connection was essential to human survival and the way we can thrive.
"So is safe housing, real engagement in education and meaningful learning as well as true connections with adult mentors, ancient healing wisdom and more jobs for youth," she said.
"These are the simple solutions to complex problems like juvenile crime, youth mental health issues, drug and alcohol misuse and community disengagement.
"I often ask myself, not so much why the addiction but why the pain? In my world there are no bad kids. Just impressionable, conflicting young people, wrestling with traumas, emotions and impulses, trying to communicate their feelings and needs the only way they know how. They often just need a strong community guiding them along the complex way."
Ms Leader said she would be lying if she didn't let out "absolute squeals" of delight when she sees a young person experience a "positive" first such as getting their driver's license, getting their first pay cheque, or being the first in their family to graduate year 10 or finish university.
"Those precious moments of supporting a young person to choose a healing path instead of a destructive future are all reasons why I will continue showing up for kids who choose to show up for themselves," she said.
"This year at LeaderLife we will continue this sacred work of finding community solutions of keeping kids alive, out of jail and living their best life."
In 2023 LeaderLife will continue pioneering holistic care and creative programs for kids having a tough time to help them find their "happy" and "why" in life.
"They say there are two super important days in your life... that's the day you were born and the day you realise why you were born," she said.
"Seeing kids in our community happy and showing up well is so important to me that it makes my toes tingle and my heart flutter.
"It's the soul singing stuff."
They will also be expanding their "amazing" team of youth workers which will allow them to create more opportunities for kids to find their purpose and be the best versions of themselves.
I'm starting the year thinking big. Starting small. Starting soon.- LeaderLife CEO, Joh Leader
Thanks to a partnership with Channel Nine, a couple of 16-year-old fellas have been able to jump on a plane for the first time, heading to Melbourne to experience the Australian Open.
"So we are pretty excited about that 'positive first'," Ms Leader said.
LeaderLife will also expand their social enterprise into growing fish through aquaponics and sustainable food production through Syntropic agroforestry.
"Ultimately so more kids and young people feel a sense of belonging, can develop their independence, learn new skills and give back to the community that supports them," she said.
As for herself though, Ms Leader has a plan.
"I'm starting the year thinking big. Starting small. Starting soon," she said.
It's not just Ms Leader who is looking to have a big year, but also some of our other well known women in Dubbo.
Breighel Thuell is a talented footballer with the world at her feet, especially after starring in 2022 for Macquarie Raiders, Wiradjuri Goannas and Group 11.
The next 12 months could be the Year 12 student's biggest yet and she has one particular goal in mind after spending time with the Sydney Roosters.
"I'm hoping that I train well enough with the Roosters that I could potentially play with them in the Tarsha Gale Cup towards the end of their season", she said.
Chamber of Commerce president Errin Williamson said she would love to see the highs of 2022 continue through to 2023.
"With increased support of business for each other with lots of shopping locally supporting each other's events, buying products locally and that overall growth in the business community through lifting each other up," she said.
For herself though, the goal is simple.
"I want to continue to grow as a business leader and be able to give back to the community that supports us so much," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
