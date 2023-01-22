Advocates for the growing multicultural community in the Dubbo-Orana region revealed "pockets of incidences" and vowed to work closely with the Orana Mid-Western Police District in its latest campaign to combat hate crimes.
A number of police units as well as community groups and Multicultural NSW have come together to work to educate communities and define hate crimes and hate incidents and provide simple advice to the community about reporting options as a victim or witness.
"We do appreciate this initiative as we live in a beautiful country and we don't want our community facing hurdles with racial violence," Shibli Chowdhury, Dubbo councilor and chairperson of the Dubbo Regional Council multicultural advisory committee.
Originally from Bangladesh, Mr Chowdhury leads the 15-member committee advocating for the multicultural community in the region and initiating council programs to foster respect and understanding of the different cultures residing in the region.
"We've heard problems but people don't want to report it to the police so this campaign will help them," he said.
"Only 15 per cent [of the multicultural community] in NSW have been reporting the incidents to police so this campaign will encourage them to come forward so that police can handle the problem effectively.
"If the police don't know it is happening, how can they help find solutions?"
The latest police campaign to combat hate crimes and incidents is available in Arabic, Hindi, Chinese and Vietnamese languages and was developed by the counter-terrorism and special tactics command in consultation with community groups.
"It is important for the community to report hate crimes and incidents, not only so victims can be supported and provided assistance, but so there's a clearer picture what's happening and prevent future crimes and disrupt escalating behaviours," NSW Police counter-terrorism and special tactics commander, assistant commissioner Mark Walton said.
"This campaign aims to educate the community about what constitutes a hate crime and how it differs from a hate incident and raises awareness of how to report to authorities.
"NSW is a diverse collection of communities, and we all need to make it clear that we do not tolerate or accept crimes or incidents based on bias or hate."
Dubbo multicultural group chairperson, Gargi Ganguly, of the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (Oriscon) said one of the reasons they sought the appointment of a full-time multicultural liaison officer to work with the NSW police is to stop crimes occurring involving migrants.
"We do recognise pockets of incidences that's why we want to help implement programs but we all have to do it, show it, and call it out when it occurs," she said.
"The community is not calling it out because they are scared and reluctant to report because it might affect their visa application and there's also the element of shame, fear, and a range of emotions at play."
Crimes or incidents can be reported in confidence by contacting Dubbo Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
