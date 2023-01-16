Support groups for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in the Dubbo region have hailed the introduction of the NSW Police's Sexual Assault Reporting Option (SARO).
SARO is now available through the NSW Police's community portal in 12 languages, making it easier for all types of victims to safely report and attach vital pieces of legal evidence instead of meeting someone in person and filling a report which can be up to 14 pages.
Orana and the Far West is among areas in the state with the highest domestic violence and sexual assault cases, according to the latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report.
There were 1,644 domestic violence assaults in the last 12 months to September 2022 and 244 cases of sexual assaults or 19.6 per cent more cases reported for the Orana and Far West region.
"That ability for victims to report online without having to be physically present will certainly assist the system and anything that assists victims with reporting incidences is most welcome," Mark Noonan of the Dubbo Domestic Violence Prevention Collective (DVPC) said.
"Victims will find that SARO gives them the opportunity to find a safe place where they can be comfortable to report the incident and in a less traumatic experience for them.
"We know that a majority of incidences aren't reported whether it's DV or sexual assault and there are a number of factors involved not particularly involving certain demographic areas because it happens across all demographics.
"It could be financial pressures, it can be a disadvantageous situation such as availability of work, pressures of living, or somebody could be regularly involved in the justice system."
But SARO, along with the passage of the Crimes Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 on Coercive Control by the NSW parliament last October, would be a way forward to reducing violence against women and children, Mr Noonan said.
"We also welcome the coercive control legislation as we know how coercive control can often lead to further domestic violence," he said.
"Since the NSW government introduced the legislation outlawing coercive control we are seeing it have a positive impact and having online reporting would also help."
The Dubbo-based multicultural group Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (Oriscon) is confident SARO online would help migrants, citing their proposal to the NSW Police through Orana-Mid Western Police District commander, superintendent Danny Sullivan, to appoint a local multicultural liaison officer.
Their proposed specialist liaison officer will work with the growing number of migrants living in the region to understand the legal system and access support services for victims.
"The online system is absolutely a good mechanism and we applaud the police for implementing it but we also need somebody on the ground to help with early intervention, mediation, counseling, how to access financial support, and independent living," Oriscon chairperson Gargi Ganguly said.
The Orana Support Service at Dubbo provides refuge for women with children escaping domestic violence and its chief executive Tina Reynolds said they needed to expand their accommodation facilities.
"It is disappointing that Dubbo-Orana is fourth in the state in the latest police crime stats, especially since so much time, effort, resources, and money has been allocated to domestic violence prevention," she said.
"We currently have an extensive waiting list of women and children waiting to go into our refuge. We are fundraising and lobbying for a new refuge in Dubbo based around core and cluster.
"We are the only one that operates a women's-only refuge in Dubbo. Our waiting list is long while we have more than 100 women and children at our refuges."
The State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad Commander superintendent Jayne Doherty said the police force continues to review and improve its practices and procedures around sexual violence and SARO is among them.
"Our ongoing focus is to create a trauma-informed, victim-centric response to sexual violence - the enhanced SARO is another important resource for both survivors and investigators," detective superintendent Doherty said.
"While trauma affects individuals in different ways, reporting can be therapeutic for those victims who wish to share their experience and do so online from their own home or a safe location. For some victims, this may be their first disclosure of the sexual assault."
The NSW Police said the number of SARO reports continues to increase steadily each year, with the monthly average increasing from 64 reports in 2021 to 70 in 2022.
