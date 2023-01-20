Apprentice electrician and father Luke Prentice is one of many in people in regional areas who is finding savvy ways to make ends meet.
Mr Prentice, formerly of London, was speaking at the Service NSW centre on Macquarie Street on Friday after Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders and regional roads and transport minister Sam Farraway announced the start of a trial of the NSW government's $250 travel card for apprentices in the regions.
The cards have been welcomed and Mr Prentice said it's not the only assistance available.
"I can get a reduction on my gas, electricity, and other bills if I come here [Service NSW]," the mature age apprentice said.
"The guys here help out, all you have to do is ask, so if you're looking for savings, come in here."
Mr Prentice manages weekly budget with a monthly mortgage payment while everything from the cost of groceries to furniture and recreation has been rising, according to the latest living cost indexes (LCI) report.
The $250 travel card for apprentices is a boost to Mr Prentice's transport kitty, and when asked how he manages to meet the bulk of his weekly budget on a tight income, he said he uses the Service NSW savings finder.
"It can be quite tough so anything like this helps and you watch your budget every week," he said.
Dubbo Service NSW manager Lee Schwager said the savings finder is an online tool for more than 70 types of rebates and vouchers that households, seniors, and students can apply for.
Mr Saunders said the rising cost of everyday expenses is making it difficult for some households to manage budgets thus the state government has initiated the savings finders such as travel cards.
"This isn't saying we can pay the bills for you but along with the $250 seniors' travel card, $150 back to school, $50 dine and discover voucher, and all other savings if people need help," Mr Saunders said.
"We are doing this to reduce the cost of living for many households, these are just helping hands for things that matter."
Savings include a $110 gas bill discount, concessions on driver's license renewal, access to affordable insurance while children get a $100 voucher to enrol in a creative class or swimming lessons, and up to $500 child care rebates.
"We value and support regional people that's why we're making policies like these to make a difference in their daily lives," Mr Farraway said.
"Whether you're a sparkie, a plumber, a barista, or a diesel mechanic, it doesn't matter, this is about making sure you're meeting the rising cost of fuel," Mr Farraway said.
