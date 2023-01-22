The annual RSL Whitney Cup fixture honouring the memory of his father means a huge amount to Mitch Bower, as does the fact it continues to become a bigger event each season.
RSL Colts and Rugby met in the 12th Danny Bower Cup fixture on Saturday and while it finished in a convincing win for the men in red, the scenes post-game meant the most to many involved.
Players from across the three grades at both clubs came together at the Lady Cutler fields, enjoying some food and a drink while a jumping castle and activities for kids was also provided.
"There could have been 150 people there at the end and it seems to get bigger and bigger every year," Colts' Mitch Bower said.
"For everyone who comes, it obviously means a lot to us and it's not just about the cricket. You get the whole family down there and you have a good day. That's what it's about."
Danny Bower represented both clubs during his career and was a hugely popular figure within Dubbo cricket.
He died tragically in a sky diving accident in May of 2009 and his son - who has also played for both Rugby and Colts - said seeing how much he and the match meant to people again on Saturday was special.
"I know both clubs have really bought into the culture of the day quite heavily," Mitch said.
"I know for us at Colts, outside of the Whitney Cup, it's the biggest thing we try to win each year.
"Winning the Danny Bower Cup is something that means a bit to us and the clubs have bought into it and both teams do lift for the game.
"It was really good to see."
There was no shock result on Saturday though as Bower starred in a commanding 136-run victory for Colts.
The former NSW Country batsmen combined with Brad Cox in a match-deciding 118-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Colts won the toss and batted.
Bower top-scored with 70 from 85 balls while Cox made 50 from 69 as the competition leaders posted 8/240 from their 40 overs.
"Brad was won of the main reasons I went to Colts so to get time to bat with him was good and we've become quite good friends over the last few years," Bower said.
"Getting to bat with him as a mate and, I guess, a bit of a cricketing mentor is always good fun."
Early in Rugby's chase, Grant Malouf claimed the big wicket of Ben Wheeler (15) and from there wickets fell at regular intervals.
Bower entered the attack late on and completed a fine day out by taking 3/14 while Malouf (2/24) and Ben Semmler (2/11) were also among the wickets.
Lawson Shepherd was valiant for Rugby, top-scoring with 23 from the lower order after earlier taking 3/37 with the new ball.
The win keeps Colts clear of Newtown at the top of the ladder and ensures they remain favourites for this season's title.
"I think the big thing is the boys know their game," Bower said.
"We never have to break it down too much or anything, we know what we've got to do and we all know our place. We rely on that and there's some old heads there and they're helpful for the younger guys.
"We've got guys scoring runs and taking wickets and doing the right thing so it's all just come together."
The win on Saturday followed a narrow MoneyQuest Megahit win for Colts over CYMS on Friday night.
Greg Buckley's 60 from 49 balls was key in that Twenty20 win while Bower chimed in with 3/13 with his left-arm orthodox.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Newtown and CYMS won again to remain second and third ladder on the RSL Whitney Cup ladder respectively.
A disciplined bowling performance was decisive for Newtown as they restricted South Dubbo to just 9/139 from their 40 overs.
There were a few wobbles in the chase but in the end Mat Skinner (31 not out) and Ben Bunt (27 not out) guided the Tigers to a five-wicket win inside 28 overs.
CYMS, meanwhile, was too strong for Macquarie.
Things were in the balance when CYMS was 4/108 batting first but Thomas Nelson's 68 not out from 64 balls guided his side to 189.
Macquarie slumped to 5/38 early on in reply and never recovered as they were bowled out for 129.
Two-day fixtures return next weekend, with Colts and Newtown to meet in a top-of-the-table battle while CYMS takes on Rugby and Souths and Macquarie will both be looking for a win to keep slim top three hopes alive when they do battle.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
