RSL Colts and Rugby will meet in the annual Danny Bower Cup

By Tom Barber
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
RSL Colts skipper Marty Jeffrey will lead his side on the biggest day on the club's calendar. Picture by Belinda Soole

RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey knows both his club and Rugby will never underestimate the importance of the Danny Bower Cup, with the 12th instalment of the annual event to be held on Saturday.

