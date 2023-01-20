RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey knows both his club and Rugby will never underestimate the importance of the Danny Bower Cup, with the 12th instalment of the annual event to be held on Saturday.
Rugby and RSL Colts will meet at Lady Cutler 2 on Saturday to play in their annual club day, the Danny Bower Cup, a day which honours the late cricketing legend who played for both clubs.
Since Mitch Bower's move to RSL Colts a few seasons ago, the game has had even more significance for the club.
Making things even more special for the men in red, Bower's two boys have also started playing cricket and Jeffrey said the family continue to give so much to the club, hopefully for many years to come.
"It's a huge day for Mitch and the whole Bower family, I wasn't fortunate enough to meet Danny but I think the legacy he has left behind speaks enough for itself," he said.
"With Mitch and the whole family, they are great people and we cherish having them at our club. I'm really keen to see how Mitch goes on the weekend but also it's really exciting to see his boys Charlie and Tommy who are coming through our junior system."
Since the annual cup began in 2010, RSL Colts have largely dominated the matchup but Jeffrey believes Rugby always seem to find another gear when it comes to the day.
"It's an easy game to get up for because it's got a bit of meaning behind it, we won't take them lightly," he said.
"We know coming into the back of the end season that we need to win so we can build momentum going into the finals.
"We've got a few key blokes we need to get out but by no chance will we take them lightly."
RSL Colts currently sit in top spot in the RSL Whitney Cup with a slight advantage over Newtown ahead after two matches were washed out last weekend.
Rugby has just one win to their name so far this season and RSL's captain knows how important each match is heading into the beginning of two-day cricket.
"With a bit of weather around, that top spot is going to be really important," he said.
"It's still pretty tight at the top, especially with two-dayers coming back soon, there will be big points on the line."
While the play will be entertaining on the field, families have been invited to come down with jumping castles, and refreshments and nibbles will be on offer.
All matches at Lady Cutler will start at 12pm and Jeffrey hopes to see a lot of families down enjoying what should be a great event.
"It's a day that both clubs circle on the calendar every year, it is a day everyone in the clubs and their families enjoys," he said.
"The day as a whole really shows just what cricket is about I think."
Elsewhere, Newtown will be hoping they can remain in second spot on the ladder when they take on South Dubbo at No.2 Oval.
For South Dubbo, a win for them would keep them in with a top-three spot, trailing CYMS currently by 13 points.
Speaking of CYMS, the Cougars will play their first match after Christmas at No.1 Oval when they face Macquarie.
New recruit Dan Holland will play his first match for the club while Macquarie will be without quick Blake Smith.
Both first grade matches at Victoria Park will begin at 11am.
