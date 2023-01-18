Daily Liberal
New project to bolster population numbers of the Glossy Black-Cockatoo in the central west

By Allison Hore
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
The glossy black-cockatoo has seen a decline in population after the black summer bushfires. Picture supplied

Conservationists are in search of properties around the central west where they can install high-tech nesting boxes to help boost a population of cockatoos devastated by the black summer bushfires.

