The Country Championships is locked in for Sizzle Minizzle after a strong win at Orange on Sunday.
The Brett Robb-trained three-year-old made it win number three in start eight when finishing best in the Australian Hotel Cowra Class 3 Handicap (1400m) at Towac Park.
Sunday's result followed previous wins at Dubbo and Gilgandra and now Robb's sights are now locked onto the $150,000 Western Racing Association (WRA) Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Coonamble on March 12.
"I've always had a bit of time for this little horse," Robb said.
"He's just taken a bit of time to put it all together but the idea was if he could come here today and match these horses then it would be a short break then off to the (Country) Championships.
"He's a nice little horse."
READ ALSO:
The win came after the latest peach of a performance in the saddle from jockey Clayton Gallagher.
One of the most in-form hoops in the region at the moment, Gallagher didn't have it all his own way on Sunday as $2.15 favourite Sizzle Minizzle was caught three wide early on after jumping from gate seven.
Rather than urge his mount forward to take the lead or drop right back, Gallagher eased his way towards the front of the field and tailed only Zouologist ($5) when he entered the straight.
Sizzle Minizzle was called into action then and his next gear was too much for Zouologist.
Under some hard riding from Gallagher, Sizzle Minizzle went on to win almost two lengths from Zouologist while Soloist ($4.20) was third.
Robb confirmed his gelding will now spend "10 days or two weeks off" before getting back into work with Coonamble in mind.
Dubbo-based Robb is the defending WRA heat champion after winning at Coonamble last year with Great Buy.
He's expected to be well-represented in the qualifier again this year with Bean Hot, Coopella, Beau Factor and Boom Boom Basil just four from his stables who could also potentially line up in the $150,000 feature.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.