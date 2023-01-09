Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Couples renew vows at Parkes Elvis Festival 2023

Christine Little
By Christine Little
January 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a new venue away from the sun and heat, 23 loved-up couples celebrated their marriages during the renewal of vows ceremony at the Parkes Elvis Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.