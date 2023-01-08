Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Historian Simone Taylor speaks about has discovered tells how Dubbo became a quirky business hub in the far west

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council Local Studies Officer Simone Taylor stands at Bultje Street and Macquarie Street roundabout where the first slab hut shop was built by Jean Emilie Serisier. Picture by Elizabeth Frias

The site of Sid's Bottle Shop, beside the busy roundabout at Bultje Street and Macquarie Street, has been pinpointed by local historians as the location of the first shop in Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.