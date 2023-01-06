Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council looking for representatives to join Villages Committee

January 6 2023 - 2:50pm
DRC deputy mayor and village committee chairperson Richard Ivey. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest for residents of villages within the Dubbo Regional Council local government area to join the villages committee.

