Dubbo Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest for residents of villages within the Dubbo Regional Council local government area to join the villages committee.
A committee was formed following a nomination period in June 2022 however it does not have representation from Brocklehurst, Eumungerie, Geurie, Mumbil and Wongarbon.
DRC Mayor Mathew Dickerson said the villages committee played an important role in seeking positive outcomes for the villages within the local government area.
"We are re-opening expressions of interest for the villages committee to allow residents of villages without representation to consider joining the committee," he said.
"I have been in discussion with residents from Geurie who are very interested in now joining and by re-opening the EOIs I hope there are residents in other areas currently not represented that also nominate."
DRC deputy mayor and village committee chairperson Richard Ivey said so far the meetings held had been very productive.
"It is important for us to be able to hear from the people living in these villages on what matters to them and what is important to them because only then will we be able to make the changes that they need," he said.
"If we don't have this communication then it is much harder to know what is needed."
The aim of the villages committee is to provide a voice for and advocate on behalf of the residents of the villages of the Dubbo Regional Council local government area and to identify, with the input of residents, the priorities of the village communities and to communicate these priorities with council.
Those accepted onto the committee will serve on the panel for the duration of the mayoral term and will be selected by way of open nomination, with successful applicants to be decided by councillor representatives, the chief executive officer and relevant directors and staff.
Community members must reside in the community they nominate to be a representative of, and be a conduit to their wider community.
Expressions of interest are now open and will close at 5pm on January, 30.
Meetings are held quarterly in Wellington on a Wednesday with the next meeting to be held on February, 15.
To register your interest visit here.
