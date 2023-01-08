Daily Liberal
NSW government to open applications for $500 million road repair fund early

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 9 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet in Molong on January 3 to announce a $500 million roads recovery package for the state. Picture by Carla Freedman.

THE NSW government has brought forward the application opening date for its new $500 million Regional and Local Roads Repair Program.

