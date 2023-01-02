A 52-year-old motorcycle rider has died in a collision and three young drivers copped hefty fines while one driver lost his license as the Orana-Mid Western Police District continued their New Year Operation with a stern warning.
The statewide road accidents in the past 10 days have reached 269 with nine people losing lives, including the motorcycle rider who collided with a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old woman on Thursday, December 29 2022 that occurred on Banjo Paterson Way in Yullundry, near Cumnock and Yeoval.
On New Year's Day in Wellington, police caught a 22-year-old male driver not wearing a seatbelt, including two of his passengers.
The young driver lost double-digit demerit points and was fined $1,085 while his two passengers received a $362 fine each.
"These are incidents reflecting that drivers need to change their behaviours. We're finding that collisions occur with speed, drunk driving, drug driving, and fatigue continue to be leading factors on serious injuries and deaths on our roads," Sergeant Shannon Pendlebury, the police district spokesman, said.
"Generally, the road toll average is down compared to previous which police are encouraged by, however we want to point out to everyone they should not be putting themselves in circumstances that increase their risk of being seriously injured or worse death."
A total of 288,000 motorists have been subjected to Random Breath Tests (RBTs) across the state in the last 10 days while 585 have been charged with drink-driving and drug-driving offenses.
Operation New Year's Eve commenced on Saturday, December 31 2022, and will end at 11:59pm on Tuesday, January 3 2023.
Police assistant commissioner Anthony Cooke, Operation New Year's Eve commander, said they would focus on public safety, alcohol-related crime, and zero tolerance on anti-social behaviour at events across the state.
Sgt Pendlebury said drivers across the region are reminded to drive to prevailing road conditions following major flooding events that damaged many road networks and to resume their road journey once fully rested.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
