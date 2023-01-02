Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

The latest toll in Orana-Mid Western Police District's New Year Operation: 1 dead, 1 lost license, 3 hefty fines

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police New Year 2023 Operation across the state end on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. Picture by ACM.

A 52-year-old motorcycle rider has died in a collision and three young drivers copped hefty fines while one driver lost his license as the Orana-Mid Western Police District continued their New Year Operation with a stern warning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.