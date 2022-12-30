New Year's Eve celebration is shaping up to be an array of exciting events around the city and on the outskirts offering something for everyone.
Most restaurants, cafés, clubs and pubs are open throughout the day, including the city's award-winning and popular tourist attractions such as the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Old Dubbo Gaol, and the Royal Flying Doctors Service Museum.
But from 5pm, on Saturday, December 31, locals and visitors can gather for the countdown to 2023 at the Dubbo Showground for the spectacular fireworks display at 9pm with 24 stalls featuring the Laurie family's train rides, water skirmish, face painting, ice cream van, and food vans.
The Dubbo Show Society secretary Sue Hood said the much-awaited fireworks sponsored by Fletchers International Exports are the central attraction of the New Year's Eve celebration in the city awaited by residents.
"We're doing this as a family event so while there will be food vans of all sorts and ice cream for children, we are reminding everyone that no alcohol will be permitted within the showground," Ms Hood said.
"Being an alcohol-free event, after the fireworks people can go on with their New Year's Eve parties as much as they like."
The fireworks display has a $2 per person entry ticket that can be purchased through 123 Tix and all proceeds will be donated to the Rural Fire Service brigades, the Volunteers Rescue Association, and Girl Guides that have been helping organise the annual Dubbo Show at the showground, Ms Hood said.
The Devil's Hollow Brewery, at 10 Commercial Avenue in the Blue Ridge Business Park, will begin 'A Night in White' party from 7pm and they expect everyone coming to the celebration to be dressed in white, a spokesperson said.
It's the first time the brewery is introducing its signature New Year's Eve event for Dubbo and "everyone is invited to come in for the party".
But you need to book in early as tables are filling up quickly as people are keen to sample some of the artisan beer produced in Dubbo and the Central West.
Their menu includes local food produce such as pizza and burgers, chicken schnitzels, salmon, and beef fillets.
The Establishment Bar on 88 Macquarie Street, next door to the Old Dubbo Gaol, has a Roaring 20s theme in its 'New Year's Eve Party to End' which begins from 9pm until 1am on New Year's Day.
"We're encouraging people to dress bold and bright but not make an extra expense, we just want everyone to have something fun after the fireworks," the Establishment Bar owner Tenelle Bond said.
"We'll have bottomless champagne, spirits, and beer, balloon drop at midnight, the Chalkies Band playing swing and jazz and then 70s to 80s music. It's about getting together and having fun."
This is the fourth year the Establishment Bar has introduced a New Year's Eve adults-only event in Dubbo and the response has been growing except during COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Bond said.
Since Covid restrictions are no longer in effect, Ms Bond said they however maintained cleanliness and hygiene throughout the facility.
"Unfortunately we just have to live with Covid and be cautious with it. Every table is supplied with hand sanitisers and if anyone would like to wear a face mask, or not wear one, is entirely up to them," she said.
"We just want everyone to feel comfortable in a safe environment and still ensure that people are having fun and enjoying the New Year's Eve celebration.
"We keep the numbers of people low within the venue so it's not over-crowded and we have room for dancing."
Ms Bond said every guest will be treated with a range of cocktails, nibbles, as well as headwear, poppers and streamers to celebrate the arrival of 2023.
The celebration at Geurie's Mitchell Inn along Buckenbah Road will however close early at 6pm and they encourage their patrons and traveling guests to proceed to the Ploughman's Rest Tavern at 36 Railway Street in Wongarbon which will host a celebration up to 1am on New Year's Day.
Food and drinks will surely flow throughout the night at the popular country town watering hole, just 15 minutes northeast of the city, while a local band entertains the revelers.
The 2021 New Year's fireworks display at the showground has restricted the numbers to 3,000 people as Covid required under the Public Health Order at the time.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.