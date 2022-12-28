Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

A look back at how Dubbo Regional Council has handled the challenges of 2022

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Regional Council at the December 2022 ordinary council meeting. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional councillors have officially spent one year in the top job after they were sworn in on December 23, 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.