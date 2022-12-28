Dubbo Regional councillors have officially spent one year in the top job after they were sworn in on December 23, 2021.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said the past year had been a really "tough" challenge for nine first time councillors.
He said they couldn't hit the ground running immediately and had to spend time learning about local government and what their job entailed.
"The group had an appetite for learning and making sure they were on top of everything that was there to learn," he said.
It was a controversial start to the year when a decision had to be be made about a boarding house on Macleay Street. Council originally deferred the decision to gain more knowledge on the issue.
"Councillors met and talked to people, it was an illustration of how much knowledge you need to have to make a decision about people's lives, businesses, developers, everything. We had to understand really well and we are committed to learning," Cr Dickerson said.
It was eventually voted on that the boarding house go ahead but not all of the councillors were supportive.
"Councillors have a much better understanding of council now, but there's always so much to learn, you are always learning ways of doing extra things," he said.
"I think the councillors have developed well as a group throughout the year and individually very well."
Starting 2023 without induction and training will be a benefit to the community, Cr Dickerson said.
"They can bank their knowledge and experience they've got and hit the ground absolutely flat out next year because we've already got that behind us," he said.
Discussions and conversations around various issues in 2022 will be focused on in 2023, the mayor promised.
While Cr Dickerson said the council had a good year, they had also experienced a number of unexpected problems.
Some examples of these were the $5 million pipeline to nowhere, the town not having fluoride in its water system, lack of community committees, and having to rejoin the Alliance of Western Councils and Regional Cities NSW.
"We've taken care of most of that, and now we can plan strategically how we go forward rather than looking over shoulder at what happened in the past," he said.
One of the big ticket items on the mayor's mind was getting the budget back into the black, stating it was "crucial".
"We can't achieve anything as a council until we get our finances back in the black, being continually in the red is not anyway to go forward," he said.
Another exciting project on the mayors mind was the renewable energy zone.
"Obviously roads have been talked about a lot but one of our solutions to our roads problem...is really about the way we might creatively use the renewable zone to better facilitate road infrastructure repairs and construction and maintenance," he said.
"That's a huge opportunity, not everyone is in favour of the renewable energy zone but we can see opportunities there, at the moment we are not getting enough benefits for our community."
Smaller projects were also on the mayors mind, such as the 3D house and amenities block printing, and the DRC staff getting electric vehicles as their staff cars.
There will be challenges to deal with along the way, there's no doubt about that, there will always be challenges, but if we can get a clear run at things the opportunities in this region are almost endless.- Mayor, Mathew Dickerson
With a lack of long term strategic planning, Cr Dickerson said that was a high priority coming into the new year.
"Two exciting projects are the North-West housing precinct and the Macquarie River masterplan," he said.
He also stated that construction has begun for the Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre.
"Some of those things are huge, multi generational things that I think you'll find are fantastic going down the track," he said.
Cr Dickerson said he would be keeping his fingers crossed that the region doesn't experience floods, bushfires, mice plagues or pandemics in the coming year.
"There will be challenges to deal with along the way, there's no doubt about that, there will always be challenges, but if we can get a clear run at things the opportunities in this region are almost endless," he said.
"I think the group has worked well together, the community has respected that we are getting trust back in a council that's open and transparent. Open with the decision, not everyone agrees with every decision but as long as people understand the decisions."
The mayor said he would like DRC to continue to lead the way as an organisation that can be progressive and show leadership.
"There will always be some people in the community who don't agree with that. If you want someone to think you are doing a good job then just go along and don't ruffle any feathers, don't make any big changes, just keep going steady as she is," he said.
"But if you want to be a great council you have to make some decisions that are a bit progressive, that change peoples mindset sometimes and some people won't be happy with that.
"As long as you are doing it for the right reasons, with the best long term outcome for the community as the focus, then I think it's worth taking risks and changes."
One of these risks included the Keswick Estate auctions, that some saw as a failure, but Cr Dickerson had another opinion.
"They weren't as successful as I would have liked. We sold 12 out of 52, but we will sell the other 40, we had developers change the pricing on their blocks based on the outcome of auction, so we influenced the market," he said.
"In a perfect world we would sell all 52 but we've never tried selling a large group of blocks at auction, we gave it a go, it wasn't a high risk scenario. Some didn't like it but its good to be in a council where we are prepared to try some things."
Cr Dickerson said they will also be trying something new for Australia Day in 2023, by welcoming new Australian citizens on January 25 instead of the regular Australia Day ceremonies on January 26.
"We are leading the space in that area and it's something I believe our council can continue to do," he said.
