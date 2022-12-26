Daily Liberal
Woman airlifted to Tamworth after motorbike accident at Walgett on Boxing Day

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
December 26 2022 - 11:00am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance just after midnight to a motorbike accident.

A woman in her 20s has sustained serious leg injuries after a motorbike accident at Walgett in the early hours of Boxing Day.

