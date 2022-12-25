It might not be the Bathurst 1000, but the excitement and spectacle is just the same for the die-cast slot cars.
The sheer amusement of racing these electric-powered cars on a 50-metre plastic track gives Dubbo South school teacher Paul Brandon's family "a hoot".
His wife and two teenage children are indulging in racing slot cars, and so are their friends, after winning one of the oldest sets made by Scalextric from Dubbo Slot Racing Car Team just before Christmas.
"It's fun in this modern day and we can have a get-together, bring food, and enjoy racing forever," Mr Brandon said.
Winning the set from the raffle came as a surprise, too. The family had just finished touring the Dubbo Show last May when they saw the Old Scout Hall building was open and inviting show goers to have a go at racing miniature cars.
"We went in there and had a hoot, then we bought a lot of raffle tickets and I thought my kids were going to win it but it's this 54 -year-old teacher," he said.
"It was a surprise call, just a great thing for family and friends enjoyment."
The Dubbo Slot Cars Racing club was formed by enthusiasts Ray Glover and Terry Mason in a shed at Mr Mason's property.
The club soon became a popular and affordable entertainment source for youngsters and their parents. They then had the idea to rent the old hall to offer fun to other youngsters and adults who might enjoy racing.
Though miniature, it's easy to visualise Bathurst's racing track on Mount Panorama at the hall, that is if you've seen the adrenaline happening at Bathurst every summer.
"They're not the real thing but they run on the tracks with electric motors, they got gears on them," Mr Mason said.
Scalextric is one of the oldest and rarest company making slot car making companies in Australia and there have been a number of models in the market that Mr Mason's club has seen since the early 1950s.
When one races them, Mr Mason said, the nostalgia of the real adrenaline returns, although to some they're just "toys".
"My wife thinks they're toys but when you squeeze the trigger, it drives around the track like a miniature train set running," he said.
The hall is open during school holidays for children and parents and they can call Mr Mason on 0408 260 965 to book a family birthday party, or a gathering among workmates and friends.
The entries to the hall go to the club's annual fundraiser for schools and community groups, and every year they hold three raffles that anyone can have a go at, the same way Mr Brandon did.
Next year, the club will raise money for first responders, the fire brigades, emergency services and ambulance teams that put their lives on the line since the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Mason said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
