Dubbo's Friends of WPCC to gift public artwork as 'final farewell'

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 1:00pm
(L-R) Kieth Yap, Pip Sokol, Benn Bryant, Jodie Benton, Tamara Lawry and Jayne Bleechmore at the Friends of WPCC final Christmas party.

Treasured arts group 'Friends of Western Plains Cultural Centre' will be commissioning a brand new public artwork to be displayed in Dubbo as their ultimate offering to the community.

