Treasured arts group 'Friends of Western Plains Cultural Centre' will be commissioning a brand new public artwork to be displayed in Dubbo as their ultimate offering to the community.
The original work will be an ode to all the members and volunteers from the group as well as its contributions over the last 70 years of existence.
"It's just to say thank you and goodbye," president of the group since 2017, Kieth Yap, said.
In September this year, the Friends of WPCC revealed they could no longer carry on without council support.
They had about $15,000 in funds still remaining to buy artwork at the time.
The decision to use the funds to commission new work was made at the group's Christmas party and informal meeting earlier this month.
"On behalf of all the funds that have been raised from our giving and willing volunteers and all the people who have put in work and invested in us...," Mr Yap said.
"When its finished and it will be placed in an amazing location around Dubbo where it's accessible to people and as a parting memory and recognition of all of the hard work we've dedicated to the gallery and the bequest."
The Friends hope to produce the public artwork next year which will be a collaboration between a metropolitan artist and a Dubbo artist. Mr Yap hinted that the work would be a large, and somewhat silvery reflective mirror.
"We just want it to be bright and gleaming. Silver's been a big thing in public art as we talked about at the dinner table," he said.
Members had raised the importance of public art and recognised the bronze sculpture of William Ferguson on Macquarie street and the vibrant patterned rhinos around town as iconic to Dubbo.
The group also felt happy seeing the community interact with the recent Sky Castle installation near Old Dubbo Gaol and felt the new work could do the same.
"We wanted something that's iconic and relative to the time and place of post-Covid and how we've dealt with it," Mr Yap said.
"We just have to keep our chins up at the end of the day. As sad as it is, we came up with that solution."
Friends of WPCC also discussed how Dubbo Regional Council would move forward with the Shaping Plans to Advance Regional Culture (SPARC) committees providing elements of what they provided to the gallery.
"We want to see a community voice out there, its so important... with our loss of our community voice for now we just really want to promote the arts through this and we hope that the voice is being heard," Mr Yap said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
