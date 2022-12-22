The Nightwatchmen: What will the Australian side look like 2025/26

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
Australia is fortunate enough to have the number one ICC-ranked Test side in the world at the moment, a team that recently won in only two days against South Africa.
With the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc all getting towards the end of their careers, Australia could look very different the next time the Ashes are on our shores.
So with at least four players retring between now and then, let's have a look at how Australia could line up in 2025/26.
Grenfell's very own.
The current South Australian opening batter and stand-in captain has put his name well into the conversation for when Warner and/or Khawaja retire after a string of recent strong seasons.
Hunt won the 2021/22 Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Year (shared with Victoria's Travis Dean) and has established himself as one of the best batters in the country.
Being only 25 currently, it is only a matter of time before Hunt gets a chance to don the baggy green after being selected for Australia A several times over the last few seasons.
If the Central West cricketer continues to score runs as consistently as he does right now, lock him in for a spot at the Gabba in 2025.
A forgotten man sometimes when thinking about current Australian cricketers but Renshaw definitely has a future in the baggy green.
Having debuted in 2016 as a 20-year-old, Renshaw didn't really do too much wrong during his 11-Tests to date, averaging 33.47 with a century to his name.
After taking a break from the game and a move to the middle order, Renshaw returned to open for Queensland with some calling for him to replace Marcus Harris as the reserve opening batter for the current series against South Africa.
With a century against the West Indies in a tour game and a First Class average just under 40, Renshaw wouldn't even be 30 the next time the Ashes in Australia.
The number one Test batter in the world.
Labuschagne will be just 31 in 2025 and could be one of Australia's best-ever players by then if he keeps scoring runs for fun.
A possible future captain in some people's minds (not mine), Labuschagne is locked in Australia's top four pretty much until he retires.
Currently averaging 60 with the bat, Labuschagne will likely have significantly added to his 10 Test centuries in just over two years' time.
One of Australia's best players ever already, Smith will likely be an all-time great by 2025.
Currently, 33-years-old, Smith's love for the game will likely keep him in it for as long as possible which is why I still have him in this side.
Scoring 29 Test hundreds so far, Smith could be one or two centuries behind only Ricky Ponting's record of 41 in three years.
The vice-captain of the side in the present day, Smith looks like a lock for the side as well.
A must-pick player when in Australia.
Head has redefined his Test career over the last year especially, being an aggressive stroke player from number five which has seen him emerge as one of the team's most important players.
Sub-continent struggles aside, when playing in Australia, Head is in our best 11.
I feel like six could be a bit low for Green given how he should develop between now and then but it's the only spot I could find for him.
A promising batter and gun fourth quick, Green has begun to develop into a fine Test player. Nothing gets past the big man in the gully and it looks at times like his first century in Test cricket isn't too far away.
Should Green kick on as many expect between now and 2025, he will be one of the best all-rounders in the world.
Australia's current wicketkeeper will be in the twilight of his career by the time the next Ashes arrive but should still be good enough to be in the side in 2025.
Like Green, Carey is yet to score a Test century but will likely do so in the next few years as Australia hosts some weaker opposition.
The skipper will somehow only be 32 by the time the next Ashes in Australia begin and will be still leading the side.
Already one of Australia's best-ever bowlers, should he stay injury-free, Cummins could be amongst our top wicket-takers by 2025.
The Bendemeer Bullet will also be in the twilight of his career for the future series and is probably the most unlikely player on this list to actually take the field.
Hazlewood will be in his mid-30s in 2025 and given his recent run of injuries may opt to give away one or several formats of the game to prolong his career but it looks like Test cricket is still his priority.
Labelled the newest 'Wild Thing', it seems like only a matter of time until Morris debuts for Australia also after being the top wicket-taker in domestic cricket so far this season.
One of Australia's quickest bowlers, Morris has the ability to hit 150km/h consistently and could strike fear into the heart of an English side that would no doubt look to be aggressive.
Sadly, Nathan Lyon will be 38 years old in 2025, meaning he will likely be retired by the time this series rolls around, meaning Murphy is in.
One of Australia's leading spinners in domestic cricket, Murphy has already been selected for Australia A matches and looks like he will be one player to watch going forward.
