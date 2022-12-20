As the Voice to Parliament continues to be one of the most hotly-debated topics around the country, Australian Community Media, the publisher of the Daily Liberal, is speaking to a range of First Nations people about their thoughts on the proposal and what the government can do best for Australia.
Dubbo regional councillor Pam Wells and chief executive of Dubbo Local Aboriginal Land Council Tatum Moore have expressed their individual support for an enshrined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
They say the Voice is much needed to "change things" and "bring progress".
In sharing her support, Cr Wells, a Tubba-Gah woman of the Wiradjuri Nation, said her views were hers alone and should not be mistaken for the view of a wider group.
She was very much in support of the Voice to Parliament and was on a journey of learning to understand "where the Voice will lead us".
However, she felt it was important for communities to be given more information about the Voice as many were still confused about the purpose of the proposed advisory body.
"Of course, the process needs to occur correctly where more education is provided to communities around what it means. There are certainly lots of people on the fence only because they need to better understand what it will do to change things for Aboriginal Australia," Cr Wells said.
She also said she wasn't among the community members in Dubbo who were part of consultation sessions held last year by co-designers of the Voice.
Tatum Moore agrees with fellow Wiradjuri woman and Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney who said the Voice to Parliament is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unite the nation.
"It is exactly what our old people have been fighting for all these years," she said. "I support and stand by Aboriginal Affairs Minister Linda Burney's statements."
Responding to the Nationals, Federal member for Parkes Mark Coulton, and NT Senator Jacinta Price's opposition to the Voice, Ms Moore said all Australians were entitled to their views.
While Ms Moore had not been part of consultation sessions in Dubbo, she had attended online consultation forums and listened to Uluru Statement-youth co-chairs Allira Davis and Bridget Cama speak.
"I found ways to get myself informed about all aspects of the Uluru Statement and what the enshrined Voice... means, and I encourage everyone to do the same," she said.
She believed the Voice was part of 'closing the gap' and that Indigenous people would finally have a say on all issues that affect First Nations people and communities.
"Nobody knows better than our people on the ground in our own communities what the solutions are to those issues or gaps," Ms Moore said.
"It is a step closer to treaties and true reconciliation. It will be progress."
Ms Moore also responded to community leaders Peter Gibbs and Frank Doolan, who feared the Voice would be a repeat of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission abolished in 2004.
"I can understand their concerns, our people have been let down so many times before, but we've never had a Voice protected by the constitution. This means it will be legislated, set in stone and the government can't change their minds or go back on their promises," she said.
Ms Moore encouraged Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians to vote 'yes' in the upcoming 2023-2024 referendum.
"Ask yourself, within your heart and mind if there is an opportunity, a chance to make things better in our country and it's a very small gesture to achieve it, wouldn't you consider supporting it?," she said.
"Get yourself informed, do your research.
"In the 1967 Referendum, Australians voted for First Nations people to be seen as equals and to have the right to vote as all Australians do. Now we are asking the Australian people in 2023 to vote yes again."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
